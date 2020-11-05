Trump campaign adviser in Israel: 'We are not anti-democratic'

Adviser to the Trump campaign in Israel Amir Schneider has stated that questioning the media's projection of a Biden victory in the state of Arizona is not anti-democratic.

"Why was it announced that Biden won Arizona yesterday when only 86% of the votes in that state were counted? Why not wait until all the votes in that closely contested state are counted?" Schneider asked.

"Trump sees in such announcements improper conduct on the part of the media," he added during an interview with Kan News Beit.