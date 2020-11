15:15 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Political cartoon: What color is Israel - red or blue? Read more As the US is divided into colors based on election results, Haaretz cartoonist Amos Biderman illustrated how such a map of Israel would look ► ◄ Last Briefs