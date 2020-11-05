Health expert: Permanently limit classroom size to 20

Head of a team of health experts at Ben Gurion Universtiy Dov Schwartz said in an interview with 103 FM radio today that there needs to be significant change in the educational system in order to properly address the threat of the coronavirus.

Schwartz' comments came in response to a rise in the national morbidity rate.

"Classroom size must be reduced to 20. This means there must be an enormous increase in the number of classrooms. Take away 10% of the Security Ministry's budget if it is needed to build the classrooms," Schwartz said.