UK extends furlough scheme for workers until end of March 2020

The UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister), Rishi Sunak, has announced that the UK government's furlough scheme, which pays 80% of the salaries of workers laid off due to coronavirus regulations, will be extended until the end of next March.

The policy is due to come under review in January.

The UK has just entered a four-week lockdown which ends on December 2, 2020. However, when pressed in the House of Commons yesterday to state whether or not the lockdown may be extended, Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to give a direct answer, saying only that "the House of Commons would decided."