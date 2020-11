14:58 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Netanyahu to Malawi foreign minister: We welcome you as a friend Read more "This is a great day because of your decision to move your embassy to Jerusalem, which is our eternal capital from the time of King David." ► ◄ Last Briefs