14:47 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Antifa protestors perform ‘march of terror’ in Portland Read more Journalist Andy Ngo: 'Group of several hundred marauding militants went through heart of downtown, smashing property, businesses one by one' ► ◄ Last Briefs