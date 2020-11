14:36 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Almost 11,000 citations this week for breaches of COVID regulations Police issued 10,656 citations for violations of coronavirus guidelines this week. A total of 362,792 citations have been issued since regulations came into force. ► ◄ Last Briefs