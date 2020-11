13:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Palestinian planned terror attack on Temple Mount, arrested A Palestinian has been indicted for illegally entering Israel. The man, from Shechem, did not have a valid entry permit, and was allegedly planning to commit a terrorist attack in the plaza outside the Al Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount. The attempt occurred two weeks ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs