13:36
News BriefsCheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20
Health Minister: Better to compensate store owners & not reopen stores
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Channel 13 News today that in his opinion, it would be better to keep stores shut for the meantime and instead compensate the owners.
"It would be better to offer compensation to the storekeepers and not allow them to reopen," Edelstein said.
Stores are due to reopen next Sunday, with just four customers permitted to enter at any one time.
