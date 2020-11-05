'Should a police officer have the power to impose a fine of NIS 25,000?'

Speaking on Galei Tzahal today, MK Yaakov Asher (UTJ), head of the Knesset's Regulatory Committee, commented on the government's decision to raise the fines for breaches of coronavirus guidelines. The decision has not yet been presented for final approval to the Knesset, pending further discussion of the matter between several of the parties in the coalition.

"Do you really think that police officers should be able to impose fines to the amount of 15, 20, or 25 thousand shekels?" he asked. "Experts within the government and within the attorney general's office don't seem to be very comfortable with the idea."