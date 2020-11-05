12:29
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20

Greece imposes national lockdown, to last for 3 weeks

The Greek government has announced the imposition of a national lockdown, to last for the next three weeks, in order to combat spiking infection rates.

The Israeli government announced today that Greece would "turn red" - but only next Tuesday - and that Israelis returning from Greece would be obligated to enter quarantine - but only from November 17, almost two weeks from today.

The reason for the delay is unclear.

Last Briefs