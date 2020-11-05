Prof. Gamzu wants a million people tested for COVID in next two weeks

According to a report on Kan News, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, the government's coronavirus project manager, is calling for a special budget of half a million shekels to be allocated to local authorities in order to enable them to conduct more coronavirus testing.

The government, apparently, is struggling to reach its target number of tests per day, and has already begun to send out automated calls to citizens asking them to go and get tested, claiming that this is necessary as "infection rates are rising in your area."

Apparently, Gamzu wants to see at least a million tests conducted within the next two weeks.