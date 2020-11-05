Sovereignty Movement: Apply sovereignty now, before Biden takes over

The Sovereignty Movement has added its voice to that of MK Betzalel Smotrich of the Yamina party, in calling for Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley immediately.

Their fear is that if Joe Biden is ultimately declared the victor in the US presidential election, the window of opportunity to do so under President Trump may close within the next few weeks.

The heads of the Movement, Yehudit Katzover and Nadia Matar, said today that they "join together with MK Betzalel Smotrich in calling for pressure to be applied on the government to utilize this window of opportunity until a new administration takes power - and apply sovereignty without establishing a Palestinian state."