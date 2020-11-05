Yossi Dagan: 'Sovereignty isn't up to Washington - it's up to us'

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, told Galei Tzahal today that he is still "hopeful for a good outcome" to the American presidential election.

With regard to the question of sovereignty in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, he noted however that, "The ball is not in Washington's court - it's right here, in Jerusalem. At the end of the day, it's up to us whether or not we build up the Land of Israel.

"We should apply sovereignty right now," he added. "With every day that passes, it will get harder and harder to take that step."