11:50 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Laborer moderately injured in fall on construction site in Mateh Binyamin A 24-year-old laborer has fallen from a height on a construction site in the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council area. A MDA team treated him at the scene and transported him to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva with moderate injuries. ► ◄ Last Briefs