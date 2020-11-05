Greece to turn 'red' - but only next Tuesday ?

The Health Ministry has announced that Greece will be considered a "red" country from next Tuesday, and as such, Israelis returning from Greece will be obligated to enter quarantine.

The obligation to enter quarantine, however, will only apply from November 17, a week later.

In fact, coronavirus cases have been rising for some time in Greece already, and the reason for the Health Ministry's delay in adjusting its risk assessment is unclear, especially given that the Greek government is already considering imposing a national lockdown in light of the swiftly rising number of cases.