MK Peretz condemns raising of Palestinian 'terrorist' flag in Sebastia

Minister of Heritage and Jerusalem Affairs MK Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) has condemned the "provocation" that occurred in the Palestinian village of Sebastia, not far from Shechem, where a Palestinian flag was raised.

"This is a battle over our heritage," Peretz wrote on Twitter. "Sebastia was a Jewish town for 2,700 years, and this was nothing less than an attempt to erase our history here, by raising a terrorist flag. We won't allow such a thing to happen again."