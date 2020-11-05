|
11:03
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20
Foreign worker arrested for stealing around NIS 100,000 from elderly couple
A foreign worker has been arrested on suspicion of having stolen a credit card from the elderly couple, both Holocaust survivors, she was working for.
She then allegedly used the card to withdraw around one hundred thousand shekels from the couple's bank account.
She will be brought to court for a hearing today at which the request of the police to extend her remand will be considered.
