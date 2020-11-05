MK Ram Shefa: I'm doing all I can to get schools reopened in full

MK Ram Shefa (Blue & White), who heads the Knesset's Education Committee, told Kan Bet today that under his leadership, the Committee is doing all it can to get children back to school.

"Sometimes, it's necessary to argue with the government's ministers," he said. "I don't stop trying to get the resumption of classes approved for grades five to twelve, and I have been sending plans and outlines to [Education Minister Yoav] Galant and [Health Minister Yuli] Edelstein," he added.