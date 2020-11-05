|
10:28
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20
Head of Public Health Services: Shops shouldn't be allowed to reopen yet
Dr. Sharon Alray-Price, head of Public Health Services, has expressed criticism of the government's plan to allow stores to reopen next week, saying it will "lead to a third national lockdown."
"Even if we only allow stores in green areas to reopen, people from orange and red zones will make purchases there," she told Galei Tzahal. "We have to find a middle way."
Last Briefs