10:26 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 '11 of 15 Supreme Court Judges are on extreme left of political spectrum' MK Ariel Kallner (Likud) has voiced strong criticism of the current composition of the Israeli Supreme Court. "Out of the 15 justices, just four are right-wing," he said, speaking on Kan Bet. "All the other eleven hold views ranging from [far-left] Meretz to [quasi-socialist] Chadash. As such, the views of the majority of the justices are not held by virtually anyone in Israeli society, save for a few small groups on the very fringes."