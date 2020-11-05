IDF Veterans' Org welcomes decision to honor those who served in Lebanon

Eden Kleiman, the head of the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization, has welcomed the decision of the current IDF Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, to award honors to IDF veterans of the Israeli engagement in Lebanon.

"The IDF's Disabled Veterans Organization is delighted that Chief of Staff Kochavi has decided to award battle honors to those who served in the security zone in Lebanon," he said. "Even if this step is long overdue, it is still welcome."