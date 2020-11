09:59 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Bank of England announces £150b extra cash stimulus The Bank of England has unveiled an extra £150 billion in cash stimulus funds, after forecasting a deeper recession than previously predicted due to the coronavirus epidemic and the restrictions imposed by government in response. (Agence France Presse) ► ◄ Last Briefs