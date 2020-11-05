Former British PM Theresa May refuses to back lockdown

Last night's vote on imposing a second national lockdown in Great Britain saw 55 Conservative MPs (from the ruling party) defy Prime Minister Boris Johnson and refuse to support the new restrictions.

22 Conservatives abstained from the vote, including former Prime Minister Theresa May. 34 Conservatives voted against the lockdown, including Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory party leader.

According to a Conservative party source, as quoted by The Telegraph, the "rebels" will not face disciplinary action, as "The PM understands the points they are making."

The legislation passed easily, by 516 votes to 38.