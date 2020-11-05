Health Ministry director hopes gov't won't need to reimpose restrictions

Professor Hezi Levy, director-general of the Health Ministry, told Galei Tzahal this morning that he hopes that the gradual emergence from lockdown will not have to be delayed - and also expressed strong criticism of all those exerting pressure on the government's coronavirus cabinet, demanding that the economy be reopened faster than he considers wise.

"There is a great deal of pressure being exerted on the cabinet, due to economic considerations," he said. "This is not something we like to see, and we continue to believe that we must proceed with great caution, giving us sufficient time to see the effects of each stage of emergence from lockdown before proceeding with the next."

Levy added that, "Of course, it's also possible to reimpose restrictions, though no one wants that to happen. And another option is to space out the phases more, so that the restrictions remain in place for longer."