MK Hauser: Regardless of winner, Israel will have a friend in White House

Speaking on Kan Bet this morning, MK Tzvi Hauser, the head of the Knesset's Defense and Foreign Affairs committee, suggested that things won't change as much under Biden as some people are saying.

"Regardless of the final results, once they're in, one thing is certain - that Israel will have a good friend in the White House," he said. "Even if a future administration renews the Iranian nuclear deal, it will still be a better deal, from our perspective, than the previous one."