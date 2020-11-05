Forecast: Rain easing off this afternoon, temperatures to rise on Shabbat

Today: Intermittent rainfall in all parts of the country, with occasional thunderstorms, mainly in the morning hours. Possibility of flash flooding in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea region. Temperatures below the seasonal average. During the afternoon, the rain will gradually ease off.

Tomorrow: Partially cloudy with light local rain showers in the north and center of the country. Temperatures remaining below the seasonal average.

Shabbat, Sunday: Temperatures will rise a little.