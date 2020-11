08:12 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Untreated sewage runs into sea off Tel Aviv Untreated sewage has run into the sea off Tel Aviv. Authorities have warned against bathing off any of Tel Aviv's beaches, in case anyone was actually thinking about it. ► ◄ Last Briefs