Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20
Danish mink infected with mutated COVID, 15m to be culled
Denmark plans to cull over 15 million mink, due to concern that a mutated version of the coronavirus present in the animals could spread to humans, The Guardian reports.
The Danish Prime Minister announced yesterday that 12 people have already contracted the mutated virus and the mink are now considered a public health risk.
The army, police, and national emergency service will be charged with the cull. Denmark is the world's largest producer of mink.
