Likud MK: Gantz is incapable of serving as Prime Minister

In an interview with the Israel Hayom newspaper which will be published in full on Friday, MK Osnat Mark from the Likud criticizes the Blue and White party and its leader, Benny Gantz.

"The Prime Minister did not anticipate the magnitude of their madness. They entered the government just to overthrow Bibi. They were not really concerned with Israel first and foremost. They are fighting him all day. All they care about is demonstrations. Nothing else. These are our partners? It's the left,” Mark charges in the interview.

"The Prime Minister must not pass the baton to Gantz. Gantz is incapable of being Prime Minister. This is madness. If elections were to be held today, he would not pass the electoral threshold,” she adds.