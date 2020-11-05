|
Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20
Twitter attaches warning to another Trump tweet
Twitter on Wednesday flagged a tweet in which US President Donald Trump declared himself the winner in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina and alleged that there was “a large number of secretly dumped ballots” in these states.
The following comment has been added to Trump’s tweet, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”
