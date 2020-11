05:53 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 For the Shabbos Project: Lot, ancestor of Moav Read more A study of a prosperoous and greedy society, of cruelty, perversion - and divine retribution, culled from Parshat Vayera and the Midrash. ► ◄ Last Briefs