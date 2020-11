05:37 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Iran unveils new ballistic missile launching system Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday unveiled an indigenous ballistic missile launching system, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iranian media. The automated system, used for launching multiple long-range ballistic missiles, is manufactured by the IRGC's aerospace force. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs