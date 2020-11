05:26 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Trump leading by 1.4% with 95% of votes counted in North Carolina Edison Research reports that with 95% of the estimated vote tallied so far in battleground state of North Carolina, President Donald Trump has 50.1% of the vote and Joe Biden has 48.7%. ► ◄ Last Briefs