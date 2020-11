04:46 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Former MK: If Trump loses, I will light Shabbat candles Read more Former MK and current radio host Shelly Yechimovich promises to light candles this coming Friday if Trump loses the election. ► ◄ Last Briefs