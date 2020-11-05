Austria concedes mistakes in handling Vienna attacker

Slovakian intelligence told their Austrian counterparts in July that the man who shot and killed four people in a terror attack in Vienna this week had tried to buy ammunition there and mistakes were apparently made in dealing with that information, Austrian authorities conceded Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, had a previous conviction for trying to join the Islamic State (ISIS) group in Syria and had been given early release in December.