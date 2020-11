01:54 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Trump: The damage has already been done US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday evening, “Our lawyers have asked for ‘meaningful access’, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed!” ► ◄ Last Briefs