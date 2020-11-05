|
White House source: GOP officials losing patience with Trump's behavior
A source close to the White House told CNN on Wednesday that it is becoming apparent that GOP officials are beginning to lose patience with some of President Donald Trump's behavior as he claims fraud is robbing him of the presidency.
Trump is "bleeding GOP support," said the source, who described the President's complaints as an "ambulance chasing routine."
