01:00 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Cheshvan 18, 5781 , 05/11/20 Trump leading by 5% after 84% of Pennsylvania votes tallied According to Edison Research, with 84% of the estimated vote tallied so far in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, US President Donald Trump has 51.9% of the vote. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has 46.8% of vote.