Exit polls: Trump performed historically well with Jewish voters

US President Donald Trump performed historically well among Jewish voters in Tuesday night's presidential election, receiving the highest portion of the Jewish vote for any Republican candidate since 1988, according to early exit polling cited by the Washington Free Beacon.

Trump won 30.5 percent of the Jewish vote, up from the 24 percent he received in 2016, according to the Republican Jewish Coalition, which conducted an analysis of national exit polls along with analyst groups Basswood Research and McLaughlin & Associates.