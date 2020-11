23:47 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Fox News projects Biden win in Michigan Fox News projects that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan, meaning he needs to win only one more toss-up state to become the next president of the United States. ► ◄ Last Briefs