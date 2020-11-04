|
22:39
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20
Trump campaign still sees chance for victory in Arizona
Trump Campaign advisor Jason Miller says there are 605,000 outstanding day-of ballots in Arizona. Miller says Trump needs 57.73% of remaining day-of vote - far less than he has been getting. The Trump campaign predicts they will declare victory in Arizona by Friday.
Joe Biden currently leads Trump by about 100,000 votes in Arizona. Fox News controversially called Arizona for Biden early Tuesday evening.
Last Briefs