|
22:37
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20
Trump campaign declares victory in Pennsylvania
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said on a call with reporters that “We are declaring victory in Pennsylvania."
This follows the campaign's announcement that it had filed a motion to end ballot counting in Pennsylvania citing alleged illegal activities corrupting the counting process.
Trump currently leads Biden by 6.3% in the Keystone state. However, there are many ballots which have yet to be counted.
Last Briefs