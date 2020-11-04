Students to return to college

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Wednesday approved regulations that will allow institutions of higher learning to resume in-person studies.

According to the regulations, up to 20 students will be allowed in a permanent capsule, including a regular lecturer. Studies at this stage can only take place in an open space.

Higher Education Minister Zeev Elkin said, "I congratulate the Coronavirus Cabinet on approving regulations that allow outdoor study for permanent groups of up to 20 people including a teacher or lecturer, coordinated between us and the Ministries of Education and Health."

"This is the first small step of the higher education system on the way out of the quarantine that should allow higher education institutions to start in-person teaching," Elkin concluded.