20:40 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Rivlin praises awarding of medals to soldiers who fought in Lebanon President of Israel Reuven Rivlin this evening commented on IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s decision to award a campaign medal for the period of Israel’s combat in Lebanon, saying:



"This is an appropriate and important step, which reflects the appreciation of the people as a whole for the dedication of a generation of soldiers in defending the State of Israel's northern border. These soldiers, who saw their deployment in outposts and in combat to defend the communities of the north, fought in battle and in some cases did not return from it. I would like to express my appreciation for the members of the committee headed by Lt.-Gen. (res) Shaul Mofaz for leading this meaningful and historic process. God bless you all."