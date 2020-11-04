American Jewish Congress: Every vote must be counted

The American Jewish Congress published the following statement in wake of the debates and controvorsy regarding the results of the 2020 USA Elections:

COVID-19 has disrupted nearly every aspect of American life. So too has it scrambled how our fellow Americans are casting their ballots this year. The right to vote is the cornerstone of American democracy, and we have confidence that local election officials in every state will ensure that every vote that has been cast is counted.



This moment requires patience, as the will of the people must be respected. We have time to get the vote count right, and until it is, we must calmly and peacefully await the results. The very democratic principles our country stands for– ones that have enabled the Jewish community to thrive – are at stake. We look forward to learning the results of the election when every vote has been counted.