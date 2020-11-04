|
20:25
Reported
News Briefs
American Jewish Congress: Every vote must be counted
The American Jewish Congress published the following statement in wake of the debates and controvorsy regarding the results of the 2020 USA Elections:
COVID-19 has disrupted nearly every aspect of American life. So too has it scrambled how our fellow Americans are casting their ballots this year. The right to vote is the cornerstone of American democracy, and we have confidence that local election officials in every state will ensure that every vote that has been cast is counted.
