20:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Helicopter from Jordan lands at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital A helicopter from Jordan landed tonight at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, Galai Tzahal reported Officials at the hospital said the helicopter brought a Jordanian official who came for treatment after falling ill with the coronavirus.