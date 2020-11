19:59 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Joe Biden, FDR, and the Nazis Read more FDR cut out all references to Germany and to Hitler, Goebbels and other Nazis out of his response to Kristallnacht. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs