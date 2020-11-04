Netanyahu; If morbidity increases we will tighten restrictions

Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the Coronavirus Cabinet's decision to allow stores to open beginning next week, warning that the decision would be reversed if coronavirus cases rise.

"Just as we promised at the previous meeting, we will open the street stores this coming Sunday. We are allowing four customers at any one time, no more than that. We also know there is some increase in morbidity, so if we look next weekend, towards the big third stage, and see that there is an increase, then we will have to stop and maybe even tighten the restrictions," Netanyahu said.

"At this stage it is our decision - to open the stores, to allow four customers. And I ask everyone to respect these rules," he said.