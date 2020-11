19:09 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Cheshvan 17, 5781 , 04/11/20 Finance Minister: Committed to small business owners Finance Minister Yisrael Katz reacted to the Coronavirus Cabinet's decision to permit stores in green citizens to open starting Sunday. "Small business owners are at the forefront of the economic struggle during the coronavirus and have paid very high prices due to the restrictions imposed and we are committed to doing everything possible to allow them to return to work." ► ◄ Last Briefs